The Bismarck Fire Department is asking residents to help keep fire hydrants clear of snow accumulations.

The department wants people to “adopt” one of the city’s 4,500 fire hydrants to ensure they remain visible and accessible.

“This helps to significantly reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that fire crews can find and access the hydrant when we need it most,” the department explains in a news release. “By helping us, you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency.”

The snow should be cleared to the ground level for 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant, and a clear path to the street. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water in case of a fire in your neighborhood.

The fire department also asks, “If you are a business owner, please take to time to ensure the hydrants in your area are also kept clear.”

The City of Bismarck’s “Adopt a Hydrant” map can be found here.

For more information, contact the Bismarck Fire Department at (701) 355-1400 or https://www.bismarcknd.gov/19/Fire.