Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department asks that people be responsible while catching fish from deep bodies of water.
If you catch a fish at least 25 feet deep you should keep it and don’t release it back into the water. This is because the extreme change in water pressure can kill it. The pressure change affects balance control and can also rupture blood vessels or injure internal organs.
The department’s fisheries personnel says this is common in Lake Sakakawea and Devils Lake.
“The ones that we commonly see an issue with in the summertime is walleye. We have a lot of people that will see walleye floating on the surface after they have been released because they have been taken out of deep water. The other one we have a lot of issues with is yellow perch fish especially in the wintertime when anglers are fishing for them in deep water through the ice,” said Scott Gangl, Game and Fish fisheries management section leader.
Gangl says you should try to keep fish, that are caught from these depths or just remember to fish in shallower water if you’d like to catch-and-release.