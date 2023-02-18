NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Department of Justice wants to make our streets safer.

To help, the federal government is setting up an Intervention and Prevention Initiative to help fight community violence.

As we have reported in recent months, some of our cities have been seeing more violence overall.

There has been a rise in shootings and other acts of violence, including domestic violence in our state.

So how do you stop the spread of violence in a community?

To the government – you need to get the overall community involved and stopping this before it gets worse is important.

Merrick Garland, the U.S. Attorney General, says “We are working closely with local and state law enforcement agencies, with officials across government. And with the communities most affected by this violence and with the community organizations on the frontlines all toward one goal: the goal of making our communities safer.”

For these programs to be successful, the Department of Justice says to get religious leaders, law enforcement, teachers and parents together to make a plan and inform everyone that violence will not be tolerated.

