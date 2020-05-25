Keeping Memorial Day traditions alive

With some social distancing guidelines still in place, it is an unusual Memorial Day for many. But that isn’t stopping people from keeping their traditions alive.

Many people think it is important to keep a sense of normalcy now more than ever.

For one family in Minot a trip to the lake to do some fishing was on their agenda, and they said they wouldn’t let COVID-19 rain on their parade.

“Generally we stay pretty far away from people down there out on the water so. If anything when we’re launching the boat, we might stay a couple of steps back. But it hasn’t affected our plans at all,” says Justin Murray.

Murray says fishing on Memorial Day has been a family tradition since he was a kid.