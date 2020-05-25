Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Keeping Memorial Day traditions alive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With some social distancing guidelines still in place, it is an unusual Memorial Day for many. But that isn’t stopping people from keeping their traditions alive.

Many people think it is important to keep a sense of normalcy now more than ever.
For one family in Minot a trip to the lake to do some fishing was on their agenda, and they said they wouldn’t let COVID-19 rain on their parade.

“Generally we stay pretty far away from people down there out on the water so. If anything when we’re launching the boat, we might stay a couple of steps back. But it hasn’t affected our plans at all,” says Justin Murray.

Murray says fishing on Memorial Day has been a family tradition since he was a kid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"

Bottineau Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Track"

Watford City Summer School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Summer School"

Minot Gated Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Gated Community"

Barricaded Subject in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barricaded Subject in Bismarck"

COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24"

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge