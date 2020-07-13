Keeping packed food safe from cross-contamination while on vacation

As you head out for a day on the lake or a weekend at the campground you may be packing up the cooler with your favorite snacks, but are you doing it safely?

Cross-contamination in foods can happen anywhere– and there are a few ways you can prevent it.

A staff member from First District Health in Minot says cooking foods to their proper temperature is one of the most important, along with lots of hand washing between preparation and cooking.

She also says there are fun ways that families can make sure food stays cold during hot summer days.

“We want to use ice-packs or ice, you know, you can do things like freeze juice and put that on the top and use that as a way to keep things cool and then as it thaws ya know you can use it or drink it,” Environmental Health Practitioner Jo Gourneau said.

She also says to be mindful of putting uncooked meats at the bottom of your cooler or your fridge, for that matter.