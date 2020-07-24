Keeping pets safe in the summer heat

While it might seem simple, each year we can use a reminder that cars–the heat–and our pets don’t mix.

“Within 10 minutes, it could be life or death,” Cameo Skager at the Central Dakota Humane society said.

Skager recommends leaving your dog home if you’re running errands.

“A few minutes can turn into many minutes if you get distracted or something happens when you’re running your errand,” Skager said.

Skager says the inside of your car can be about 20 degrees warmer than the outside temperature.

When temperatures hit 90 degrees, it can take just minutes before the inside of your car becomes deadly to your dog.

Dogs don’t cool off as efficiently as humans do. They sweat through their feet and cool off by panting, making just brief exposure to the heat fatal.

Bismarck Police Animal Control Warden Melisa Hilsendeger says they get reports about dogs left in cars about two to three times a week in the summer. The consequences are hefty.

“If you’re found guilty of neglect, which it usually falls under, it’s a class B misdemeanor, which is up to a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail or any combination of the two,” Hilsendeger said.

There are currently 15 states that legally allow anyone to rescue a distressed animal from a car. North Dakota is not one of them.

“If they break into a vehicle they could be charged for breaking into that vehicle,” Hilsendeger said. “Anytime you remove an animal from a situation like that, the owner of that animal can charge you with theft if you refuse to give it back.”

Hilsendeger says if you see a distressed animal, don’t break the window — instead pick up the phone and call the police.