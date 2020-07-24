Keeping pets safe in the summer heat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While it might seem simple, each year we can use a reminder that cars–the heat–and our pets don’t mix.

“Within 10 minutes, it could be life or death,” Cameo Skager at the Central Dakota Humane society said.

Skager recommends leaving your dog home if you’re running errands.

“A few minutes can turn into many minutes if you get distracted or something happens when you’re running your errand,” Skager said.

Skager says the inside of your car can be about 20 degrees warmer than the outside temperature.

When temperatures hit 90 degrees, it can take just minutes before the inside of your car becomes deadly to your dog.

Dogs don’t cool off as efficiently as humans do. They sweat through their feet and cool off by panting, making just brief exposure to the heat fatal.

Bismarck Police Animal Control Warden Melisa Hilsendeger says they get reports about dogs left in cars about two to three times a week in the summer. The consequences are hefty.

“If you’re found guilty of neglect, which it usually falls under, it’s a class B misdemeanor, which is up to a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail or any combination of the two,” Hilsendeger said.

There are currently 15 states that legally allow anyone to rescue a distressed animal from a car. North Dakota is not one of them.

“If they break into a vehicle they could be charged for breaking into that vehicle,” Hilsendeger said. “Anytime you remove an animal from a situation like that, the owner of that animal can charge you with theft if you refuse to give it back.”

Hilsendeger says if you see a distressed animal, don’t break the window — instead pick up the phone and call the police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sidewalk Sale

Facility Update

Seeking Donations

Class Ring

Drive-In Movies

Lillian's Closing

Smarter Highways

Pet Safety

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24

Friday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms

Furry Friends 7-24

Northwoods League

Minot High School Sports

Pit Bull Ordinance

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

Local Testing

Badlands Big Sticks

Bismarck Bobcats

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss