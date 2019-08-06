Keeping the performances going–Arts in the Library will happen this fall

Minot’s Arts in the Parks is having its final summer performance in Oak Park on Thursday. But, the Minot Council of the Arts has plans to keep the performances going throughout the rest of the year.

Arts in the Library is a new program the Council is working on. It will bring concerts and artists to the library once a month. People in the community might not be aware of all of the services the library has to offer, aside from books.

“It’s full of resources for the entire community. And it gives them the opportunity to get into the library for something different, something fun and it’ll allow me the opportunity to keep the concert series going,” said Justin Anderson, MACA.

The Arts in the Library program will start in October.