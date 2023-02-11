NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, while North Dakota is not in the top five states for most truckers, it does rank highly with about 32,000 resident truck drivers.

North Dakota also has a significantly high proportion of truckers compared to the population, with one of every nine jobs being a trucking job.

But how safe is this job?

Right now, the federal government is trying to make this essential industry safer for all drivers.

For every 100,000 truck drivers, 28 drivers die every year.

That’s according to the Insurance Journal.

That may not sound like a lot, but that’s about 2 times more dangerous than the mining industry and 28 times more dangerous than the medical industry.

Most trucking deaths come from crashes, but they are also victims of violent crimes too, especially when they drive into our cities.

“The Department of Labor will continue to do our part, particularly when it comes to apprenticeship and training opportunities in this field,” said Wendy Chun-Hoon of the Dept. of Labor.

The Department of Labor is looking to promote safety nationwide with information you can find here.

North Dakota Highway Patrol offers several programs to help new truckers navigate our roads and our interstates to get them started before they sit behind the wheel.

In addition to the programs teaching them how to drive safely, they also provide maps and rest advice for when they hit cold temperatures, high winds and long dark roads. All things that are seen everywhere in our state.

There are also programs for female drivers to make sure they’re safe on our roads and in our industry.

“As a driver over the last 8 years, I’ve loved providing support, education, mentorship and safety prevention for women in the industry. I am extremely proud to say that we are a solution-based organization and a safe haven community with over 30,000 women in the industry,” said Sharae Moore from S.H.E. Trucking.

The S.H.E. Trucking Foundation, Inc. is committed to help all female drivers in North Dakota and beyond feel safe on the roads.

To check out Trucking jobs in North Dakota and nationwide, click here.