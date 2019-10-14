Keeping your church safe from violence

When you think of violence you don’t think of a church, but it happens more often than you think.

“Every once in a while the thought goes through my head because of what you see in the media,” said Tiffany Stiltz, a church member.

The thought of being in danger in a place of worship.

“I know that they are trying to do what they can to keep us safe for us. So, I am not too concerned about it,” said Mitch Nelson, a church member.

At Century Baptist Church, Bill Marti is in charge of keeping members safe.

“Every entrance and doorway in and out of our building has camera surveillance,” said Bill Marti, Director of Operations at Century Baptist Church.

Throughout the church there are 16 HD cameras.

Marti has been the director of operations for five years at Century Baptist Church and other churches throughout the country. But, his priority is making sure the security team is prepared.

“They all go through training four times a year. Two of those four times are at the range where they do fire. Some are just observers,” said Marti.

Most of the team is made up of ushers, greeters and more.

When you think of violence you automatically think of shootings, but that’s not always the case. You have theft and domestic violence. According to the FBI, people commit violence at a church on a weekday not just Sunday and Wednesday.

When it comes to children they also have a preschool check-in machine.

“Every time they bring a child here they have to check-in and then check the child out when they leave. That way we know we have a record that they came and they left,” said Marti.

But not all churches are fortunate enough to have all of this, but Marti says all churches should at least have a plan regardless of size and religion. While nothing is 100 percent guaranteed to work, they keep their safety in prayer.

Century Baptist church is the largest Baptist church in the Bismarck-Mandan area.