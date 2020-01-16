Keeping your pets active in the cold

Getting your dog to go out in this weather can be tricky, and you may not want to go out in the bitter cold either.

But pets still need their daily exercise. Playing fetch, hide-and-go-seek and even buying a new toy can get your pet in the mood for some indoor activities.

There are some who may withstand the cooler temperatures, but one expert said it’s all about listening to your furry friend.

“You will see when they are cold. They might hold up their little feet, they might start shaking. You’ll know you gotta get them in,” said Ashley Berg, of R&J’s World of Pets in Minot.

Berg also said finding an indoor park for your pet to play with others may not be a bad idea either.