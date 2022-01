Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben says he is running for reelection.

In a statement released today, Leben said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your sheriff and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve in this position. We have accomplished a lot and I feel there is more to do.”

Leben was first elected in 2018 to the post. He has nearly 40 years of combined military and public law enforcement experience.