KENMARE, N.D. (KXNET) — The morning of November 11 was a tragic one for a Kenmare family.

The Bauer Family woke up to feed their horses, as they do every morning, and found their horse, Little G, dead. What makes the death even harder for the Bauer’s is that they believe the horse’s death was no accident.

“Roughly between midnight and 3 a.m., somebody came around my farm walking a quarter of a mile to find my horse to shoot him,” said the owner of the horse, Justin Bauer.

Bauer says Little G was locked in his pin with his wife’s horse when someone came onto his property. Bauer says the scene was horrific. He believes Little G bled out from the injuries caused by a small caliber rifle.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Department says the cause of death is still unknown. They released a statement to KX News that reads in part, “After investigation, there was no entrance or exit wound located on the horse or any other type of injuries to the body of the horse.” They say this is still an ongoing investigation.

“The officer said if he was shot with a small caliber gun, it would be about the size of the end of a pen,” explained Bauer. “The officer had said to my wife that he figured the same thing I did. He was shot behind the building down in the hole, and that’s where it all started. that’s why there was blood in the trees and on the building.”

Bauer says he and his wife have thought of every possibility, from mountain lions to health problems.

“I was hoping this was just a hunting stray bullet type thing,” said Justin’s Wife, Melinda Bauer.

Now the Bauer family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the events that led up to that tragic Veteran’s Day morning.

“We’re offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest for what happened here,” said Bauer.

The family has laid their horse to rest on their farm. And Bauer says he hopes they can find justice for Little G.

If you have any information about the events that led to Little G’s death, you are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 701-377-2311.