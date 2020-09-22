Kenmare man dead after train-tractor collision in Ward County

A 26-year-old man from Kenmare is dead following a train-tractor collision in Ward County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old was mowing the ditches along Highway 52, south of Carpio.

He was mowing with a tractor when he crossed over the tracks on 209th Street NW.

NDHP says a witness on the scene said the driver backed over the railroad tracks and a train traveling north hit the side of the tractor.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead on scene due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

