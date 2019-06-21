Kenmare, Stanley, Berthold police departments get anonymous tipline app

Three cities in the region now offer a proactive way for residents to help make their communities safer.



Law enforcement in Stanley, Kenmare, and Berthold encourage citizens to download the Tip411 app.

It’s called North Central ND Tip411 and you can find it in the app store.



It’s a way for citizens to quickly communicate with the three police departments.



Sending a tip will initiate a 100 percent anonymous two-way conversation between the sender and the police department.



Police Chief Al Schmidt said it’s not to be used for emergency situations, use 911 for that.



But, it can be especially helpful for things like narcotic crimes, drunk drivers, thefts, or on-going domestic issues.



(Al Schmidt/Berthold & Carpio Police Chief) “They may really want to share with law enforcement, but they feel hesitant because they don’t want to go to court, maybe it’s their neighbor, and in a small community, everybody knows everybody, so it makes it even harder because the anonymous part of it kind of goes away.”

Even if you think you may not submit a tip, the app is still useful to have.



Schmidt said he looks forward to utilizing it for weather alerts, road closings or school lockdowns.



He also said he hopes it will encourage school kids to report bullying.



