Kenmare WWII veteran receives Ward County gold centennial coin for celebrating his 100th birthday

A World War II veteran in Kenmare celebrated a milestone amid COVID-19– his 100th birthday. However, the pandemic canceled his celebration.

So, the Ward County Veterans Service office knew they needed to honor the veteran Jim Hillestad.

At last month’s County Commission meeting, Bradley Starnes asked commissioners to approve awarding Hillestad with the Ward County gold centennial coin.

It was unanimously approved, and on Thursday, Starnes presented Hillestad with it.

Hillestad shared a few stories about his time in the service.

“Whenever I look at him, you know, he looks at you directly in the eyes, and I think about like, think of everything that he’s seen over his lifetime. And his stories are absolutely amazing, and he actually remembers them vividly,” Starnes said.