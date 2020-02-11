Key Club students collecting books at Magic City Campus

Key Club students and Minot Literacy Volunteers are teaming up for a book drive at Magic City Campus from Feb. 17-21.

New books will be used with community members who receive tutoring services; gently used books will be in our semi-annual sales to benefit the program.

Books for all age groups and from all genres and subject areas are welcome except religious books, textbooks, encyclopedias or books that are dirty or significantly damaged.

Collection bins will be available in the Commons during the school day and during sporting events during the donation week.