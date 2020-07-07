Key West Cafe food truck brings Cuban cuisine to the Capital City

From Florida to North Dakota, one woman is proud to share her family traditions of Cuban Cuisine. Key West Cafe opened right when the pandemic hit, but she says that hasn’t interfered with business at all. We spoke to the owner who says it was time for North Dakotans to have a taste.

“We always served them. Friends and family love them. We missed them. We decided it was time for Bismarck-Mandan to have some of that good stuff too,” said Nina Walden, Owner of Key West Cafe.

Walden is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and grew up eating Cuban food. She started making Cuban sandwiches for her family when they moved to North Dakota a few years ago. Now, she’s making her Cuban Cuisine for everyone, out of her food truck.

“Our number one seller is definitely the Cubano, the Cuban sandwich. We also do ropa vieja which is a shredded beef. Again that’s marinated in our own concoction. We serve that with Spanish rice and black beans,” said Walden.

She says what makes her sandwiches so special is a recipe that’s been passed down from her dad, and she’s added a few spices to make it her own. So what are customers saying?

“Foods really good. I got the rice and beans, really really good. Excellent flavor. I like this dish quite a bit. It’s awesome!” said Toby Lund of Bismarck.

The convenience of a food truck couldn’t have come at a better time. While many restaurants had to close their doors due to COVID-19, Key West Cafe was in good shape.

While Walden says she doesn’t really like to cook, she loves seeing the smiles on customers’ faces– and that makes it all worth it.

For more information on hours of operation go here.