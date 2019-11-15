KHND 1470 named Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by National Weather Service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARVEY — A local radio station in Harvey has been named a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador.

KHND works with the national weather service to give weather updates to listeners.

Rick Jensen has partnered with Tom Schrader and Amber Wheeler to give the most updated conditions. And, the station sends messages of listener reports to the National Weather Service, who actually issued a tornado warning based on a KHND listener.

“It’s quite humbling, really,” said Rick Jensen, owner KHND.

“When there’s been a night of storms and they say, ‘Oh, man. Thank you for staying up, we listened throughout the whole thing.’ It’s very rewarding. We do it for the community, I mean, people need to know what’s going on.”

One of the biggest reasons he was named an ambassador was that he finds ways to inform his listeners, whether it’s over social media or over the air, of life-saving weather conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich"

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Reserve Turnkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reserve Turnkey"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge