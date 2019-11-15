KHND 1470 named Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by National Weather Service

HARVEY — A local radio station in Harvey has been named a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador.

KHND works with the national weather service to give weather updates to listeners.

Rick Jensen has partnered with Tom Schrader and Amber Wheeler to give the most updated conditions. And, the station sends messages of listener reports to the National Weather Service, who actually issued a tornado warning based on a KHND listener.

“It’s quite humbling, really,” said Rick Jensen, owner KHND.

“When there’s been a night of storms and they say, ‘Oh, man. Thank you for staying up, we listened throughout the whole thing.’ It’s very rewarding. We do it for the community, I mean, people need to know what’s going on.”

One of the biggest reasons he was named an ambassador was that he finds ways to inform his listeners, whether it’s over social media or over the air, of life-saving weather conditions.