BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Interested in doing your part to help the needy, and have a little fun in the process? You can do just that on Sunday alongside your favorite feathered friends.

The Bismarck Larks, in partnership with North American Coal, will be hosting what they hope to be one of the largest local toy drives of the season on Sunday. In 2021, this charity drive delivered over 250 toys to local families with help from the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army.

The drive will be hosted at Dykshoorn Park on December 4, from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., and those who bring a toy to donate will be able to stay for holiday pictures and games. While there, donors will also be able to take in the new Holiday Lights on Main attraction in Mandan, where over 15 displays and other features will surely brighten up the holiday season.

As an added bonus, the first 500 people to donate a toy to the Larks drive will receive a complimentary pair of custom Larks mittens. Multiple pairs of mittens can be redeemed for each family.

For a list of toys that are being accepted and more information, visit this page.