MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — According to tobaccofreekids.org, 15% of North Dakotans admitted to using tobacco in 2021, that’s more than 88,000 people.

And 30% of North Dakotan deaths are from cancer stemming from tobacco use.

But our public health unit is providing resources to lower those numbers.

During ‘Chew Week’ First District Health Unit in Minot has free cancer screening kits and quitting resources.

From February 19-25, patients can receive education on several tobacco-free classes.

Organizers say they’ve seen firsthand how the resources have helped people quit.

“I have a lot of people that approach me out in the public and they let me know how well they’re doing. I’ve had a few people call me, so it’s really encouraging. Everything is free. We talk about the nicotine replacements that are out there to quit,” Bonnie Riley, the tobacco treatment specialist at First District Health Unit.

First District Health offers other classes like the Baby and Me program. Moms who stay nicotine-free are eligible for diaper and grocery vouchers.