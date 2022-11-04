BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Stella’s Decor in Bismarck is hosting their 6th annual holiday open house.

KX News stopped by Stella’s Decor, where they have the entire shop decked out for the holidays.

We spoke with D’Arcie Malsam, who told us this holiday spectacular is different from others.

Malsam also spoke on what people can expect as an experience when they visit during the holidays, and she even shared her favorite addition to the store this season.

For all of you wondering, the holiday vibe will be around until the end of the holiday season.

It’s early, but to be early is to be on time.

And many say you can never be overly prepared for the holiday season.

To check out what Stella’s has to offer, click here.