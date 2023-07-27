MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Cool off and enjoy ice cream out of this heat for a good cause.

On Thursday, Chase Jones got to serve up some blizzards at the Dairy Queen off of 4th Street.

With a smile on his face, Chase Jones served up blizzards for Miracle Treat Day.

The Children’s Miracle Network has been a part of the Jones’ life since 2016 when Chase was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a blood disease.

Chase has gone through chemo treatments which put the leukemia in remission.

His dad says the Children’s Miracle Network has been a big help and they couldn’t have done it without them.

“We want to help promote and support Children’s Miracle Network as much as we can because it has helped us. It helped children and families all across the country,” said Douglas Jones, Chase’s dad.

According to Sanford Health, the proceeds from Thursday’s blizzard sales will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $ 72 million for the Children’s Miracle Network.