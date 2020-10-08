Kids & adults alike all dig in at Magic City Discovery Center ceremonial groundbreaking

After seven years in the making, a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the state’s first hands-on hybrid children’s museum.

The Magic City Discovery Center Board of Directors was joined by the mayor, dignitaries including commanders from the Minot Air Force Base and Senator John Hoeven – among dozens of children – to put their shovels in the dirt and establish the soon-to-be home of the new museum.



The rest of construction is expected to start next spring, and the three-floor building will have hundreds of interactive exhibits that feature North Dakota learning experiences like B-52s, oil derricks, farming, and much more.

“It’s a dream that’s come true,” said Board President Karen Rasmusson. “There were times this year where it was pretty uncertain for a while. These children that are here today, they’re going to be able to come to a museum in two years and they’re going to have the time of their life, and so will their parents.”



The opening date for the Magic City Discovery Center is expected to be sometime towards the end of 2022.



Although funding is secured for the building, the board still needs the community’s help for long-term sustainability, so donations are always welcome. Click here to learn more.