BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It is summer and beach time for most, but for some kids, this is the time to get a head start on their future careers.

Thursday a whole team came together to put on a STEM Summer camp at the North Dakota Gateway to Science Center.

The crew, along with a high school robotics team, worked with middle school-aged kids to get some hands-on training and learn about fiber optics, electrical engineering, the engineering design process, navigation and orienteering, flight simulation and light transmitting.

Sounds like a lot, right? Well, it was all done to teach kids how to build and code an actual moving robot.

“It shows them another way to think, I think it’s to me I think coding is like another language, it’s another way to talk to technology, talk to robots. It just shows them another way they can achieve things in life, “said high school senior, Josh Pfaff.

Pfaff says he is aspiring to be a software engineer, which is one of the many reasons he is also assisting at the camp.

He tells us there is nothing better than seeing the joy on kids’ faces when they get their robots to move.

Pfaff says technology is constantly changing and it is the future.

Seventh grader, Kaydee Gilchrist, is a testament to that because she too has wanted to be an engineer since she was very young.

“Because there’s only like five girls in here, and the rest is boys but it’s pretty nice. Like just seeing everyone doing this kind of thing, it just means a lot,” Gilchrist said.

The kids tell KX News that the robotics camp is hard sometimes but that the success in figuring out a project is well worth the trouble.