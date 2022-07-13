BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Being in the house on a hot summer day is not ideal for anyone, especially the little ones.

Art From The Heart in downtown Bismarck is a place where all ages in the community can gather to enjoy art.

“Something that just calms you, it can calm different people in different ways, it helps and I just think it’s amazing and it can do wonders for people,” said student assistant Jack Forward.

“Get to express yourself through creation. I like art because it’s really colorful and you can do whatever you want,” Aaliyah and Ava Austin said.

During the summer art teacher, Nina Loeks hosts various themed camps for kids specifically to enjoy, and this week they were under the sea.

“Yesterday we did jellyfish and that was really fun, it was with watercolor painting. I think my favorite was the sea turtle and we colored them with a sharpie,” said the Austin sisters.

Campers have the opportunity to not only participate but to become camp assistants.

13-year-old Jack Forward has been doing art with Ms. Loeks for 10 years and now he is one of those assistants and loves every minute of it.

“Creation can be anything because with little kids they have different art styles and then with adults, they have different art styles and art can truly be anything that you want it to be,” Forward said.

Forward and the campers find it cool and rewarding to help one another during their art journey.

“To me it’s just helping them learn to do art, helping them love art and just making them really interested in doing all of the amazing stuff that you can do with different types of paints and clays and all that stuff,” he said.

“I can probably be an assistant now actually. I want to be an assistant too because I like helping the little ones, they’re so cute,” the sisters said.

Due to the pandemic, many kids were stuck at home with no interactions other than with their families.

The Austin sisters tell us it feels awesome to have a normal summer again.

“It feels good, it’s really fun and it’s fun to do art here with our little sister too,” the Austin sisters tell us.

The kids say they think it’s cool not having a normal art class with a much larger variety of tools to use and choose from.

To be a part of their world, or learn more about what Art From The Heart has to offer visit its Facebook page.

Speaking to the little ones today, many were simply excited to be outside of their home, interact with their peers and make a mess with no consequences.

Their favorite part though was being rewarded with their favorite snacks.