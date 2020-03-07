Kids build creativity through LEGOS

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEGOS have been a childhood toy loved by generations. Today a group of children in Minot got to sit down to build and create.

The event was started by Ready Builders Incorporated, a small family owned business in Minot, a few years ago. They say it is exciting to see how creative the kids can get.

“We started this about three years ago, yeah this will be our third year. The executive officer at the time came up with the idea to bring something new to the show and we thought it would be fun so we decided to sponsor it. It’s fun for the kids we just love seeing what they create and what they build. We give them about 45 minutes to do that. We made it into a little competition and they all seem to have fun with it,” Morgan Bosch, Office manager of Ready Builders Inc., said.

In today’s digital world, hands on activities like this can become second to screens. However, Bosch says as a mother of two, she sees plenty of value for kids to participate in events like this.

“I think it’s really important that kids are doing more hands on cause there is more screen time these days. So it’s nice to get them out here and use their creative side. It’s really fun to watch all of the kids do it. Some are so meticulous and some build exact houses and some are creative,” explained Bosch.

From toddlers to teens, it is always a great idea to build your creativity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Addiction Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addiction Studies"

Shot of a Lifetime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a Lifetime"

New Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Expansion"

Magic City Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Tattoo"

Playhouse with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playhouse with a purpose"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Circle Sanitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle Sanitation"

Dakota Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Safety"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Milk Recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Recall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA"

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm"

Threefold Wins Big

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threefold Wins Big"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge