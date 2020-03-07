Kids build creativity through LEGOS

LEGOS have been a childhood toy loved by generations. Today a group of children in Minot got to sit down to build and create.

The event was started by Ready Builders Incorporated, a small family owned business in Minot, a few years ago. They say it is exciting to see how creative the kids can get.

“We started this about three years ago, yeah this will be our third year. The executive officer at the time came up with the idea to bring something new to the show and we thought it would be fun so we decided to sponsor it. It’s fun for the kids we just love seeing what they create and what they build. We give them about 45 minutes to do that. We made it into a little competition and they all seem to have fun with it,” Morgan Bosch, Office manager of Ready Builders Inc., said.

In today’s digital world, hands on activities like this can become second to screens. However, Bosch says as a mother of two, she sees plenty of value for kids to participate in events like this.

“I think it’s really important that kids are doing more hands on cause there is more screen time these days. So it’s nice to get them out here and use their creative side. It’s really fun to watch all of the kids do it. Some are so meticulous and some build exact houses and some are creative,” explained Bosch.

From toddlers to teens, it is always a great idea to build your creativity.