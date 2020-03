After the cancelation of school this week, Grand Junction Grilled Subs announced on Monday kids in grades K-12 can eat free all week, March 17-22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No purchase is necessary, and the child must be present.

“We will be continuing our efforts to focus on public health and safety for our guests and team,” Grand Junction Grilled Subs said in a Facebook post. “We are doing everything we can to help the community during this difficult time.”