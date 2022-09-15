MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2nd annual Lil Vendors Kid’s Market will be held next weekend during the Minot Farmer’s Market.

On Saturday, September 24, over 40 children ages four to 18, will have the chance to sell their own products at the Minot Farmer’s Market.

The Lil Vendors Kid’s market will have baked goods, toys, jewelry, and more.

“There are so many kids in this area that have so many creative things that they can do and sell. It’s a way of getting their products on the table for people to purchase. On top of that, the kids get to learn how to be vendors themselves,” said Elizabeth Ladoux, the event chair for the Lil Vendors Kid’s Market.

The items have to be hand-made or hand-grown by the children.

Levi Larson makes plastic items using his 3-D printer.

“My best seller are these dragons. And they’re just really fun to play with. And then we have the turtle, that you could take off the shell and it could be the box,” said Levi, the 10-year-old owner of Slow Poke Creates.

He says the dragons take more than a whole day to make.

This is his first time at the kid’s vendor market, and he’s ready to have a good time.

“I’m excited to just have fun and to just have a nice time with everybody,” said Levi.

Jeannie DeHaan is another first-year vendor and she will be selling baked goods with her friend.

“So these are zucchini cake cups, pumpkin zucchini cake cups. And how they’re made is, you take some zucchini pumpkin cake batter and you put it inside of an ice cream cone and then you bake it,” said Jeannie, the 10-year-old owner of GFFkids.

She’s looking forward to spending time with her friend, while also making a profit.

“It’s really fun baking because you have your friend and you know it’s going to help you make money. And that’s the really exciting part about it,” said Jeannie.

Levi and Jeannie will both be selling these items they’ve showcased at the kid’s vendor market, so be on the lookout for their booths!

The Lil Vendors kid’s market will be held in Oak Park from 9 a.m. to noon.