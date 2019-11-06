Kids Create Ornaments For the National Christmas Tree in D.C.

BISMARCK — A group of eighth-graders are sending their ornaments off to Washington D.C.

Simle Middle School’s art class has been working on Christmas ornaments to take center stage at the nation’s capital.

Every year, schools are selected from all over the country to design this festive holiday tradition for the National Christmas Tree.

The tradition of the tree lighting began in 1923, with President Calvin Coolidge.

This year, Bismarck’s own Simle Middle School students were selected to represent the state of North Dakota.

Today, they’re finishing up the month-long project and shipping all their ornaments to D.C. to be put on display.

“Today I am going to ship them off with their descriptions. 24 ornaments, 24 descriptions, and a big, big box…or two,” said Simle Middle School Teacher Susan Culver.

The lighting of the National Christmas Tree marks the start of the month-long festivities known as the Pageant of Peace.

The National Christmas Tree, with all the handmade decorations, is put on display in President’s Park.