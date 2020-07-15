Kids explore career options through STEM camp

Gateway to Science is giving some kids an opportunity for some hands-on training.

The museum teamed up with Bismarck’s Career Academy to give 10 kids an opportunity to explore some career options.

They also learned how science, technology, engineering and math all tie in with these everyday jobs.

“So STEM is in everything. It’s in all careers. It’s all around us and we just really want to emphasize that to our campers that STEM is everything because it will be in every career they choose in the future,” shared Janet Rosario, the Programs Director for the Gateway to Science.

Throughout the week the kids have spent learning about everything from nursing to aerodynamics to welding, showing them how science and math affect every job.

“In our past classes we learned about aviation and in that class, we also took a flight simulator which is really awesome,” shared River Frazier, a camper.

“If somebody came up to me and asked me what STEM is, I’d basically explain to them it’s science, technology, engineering and math. It really is what we need to use in modern-day life,” shared Seth Sigler, a camper.

On Wednesday, they were learning how to save lives things like CPR, what to do if someone is choking and even how to give a shot to someone in need.

“STEM, a lot of people would not be alive because doctors couldn’t save them,” shared Ellie Aisenbrey, a camper.

Due to COVID-19, the camp was smaller this year taking it from 20 down to 10 campers. They also implemented a mask policy throughout the day and activities.

“We’re also hand sanitizing, washing hands more frequently. We’re disinfecting throughout the day. We’re wearing face masks when we are in close proximity to each other,” explained Rosarios.

Things they’d do anyway if they were to be in the medical field.

This is the third week for the camp. The first two weeks campers studied engineering and ecology.

