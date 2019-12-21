Kids Get a Surprise Visitor — Santa!

BISMARCK — A special visitor made a stop during his busy season in Bismarck.

What seemed like a normal day for Wachter Middle School’s English Learning class turned into an entire day of festivities.

Santa Claus took a break from making toys and brought gifts to the class.

From bags of treats to $10 Barnes and Noble gift cards for each kid.

Some of the students were blown away as they had never met the jolly fella and his wife, Mrs. Claus.

Kids couldn’t help but snap selfies with them to capture the moment.

“It’s really important. It’s fun. It’s fun and important for the kids to have a good Christmas. Ho! Ho! Ho,” said Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus said they go out to visit kids at different schools every year and even visit retirement homes as a way to spread Christmas cheer.