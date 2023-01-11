BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A traveling baseball team is doing a good deed by helping those less fortunate.

The New Missouri River Naturals Youth Baseball team in Bismarck is working with Missouri Slope United Way to donate food bags for local families in need.

The team decided to give back during January since so many organizations see an increase in donations during the holidays, but not as much after the first of the year.

It also gives the kids a different perspective and one player says they enjoy helping other kids out.

“It feels really good for me to give back to the community. I’m very grateful to have a home I can go to on the weekends, but I understand that there are some people who can’t have that,” said Bobby Eckert one of the team’s players.

Coaches also say helping others gives the kids a different perspective and it’s important for adults and children to participate in programs such as the Backpack program.