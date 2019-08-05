Kids inflatable business helps teachers go back to school

JT’s Inflatable Games made a post on their Facebook page today saying they want to help teachers go back to school this month.

They are asking the community to nominate a teacher and 7 will get picked randomly to receive school supplies as well as a little extra.

The owners say people have offered to pamper teachers with donations such as gift cards, jewelry, and flowers to make them feel extra special for all the hard work they do investing into the lives of children.

Last year they helped 5 teachers. They said they even helped teachers in Cannonball by donating over $1,000 in school supplies and a free bounce house to them.

The owners added, “We do events there once in a while and felt they could use something special.”

Every teacher receives an average of $50 or so each in supplies.

If you would like to nominate a teacher go here.