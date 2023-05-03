MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — During Ag Day on Wednesday, May 3, children had the opportunity to get an up-close look at life on the farm.

During the day’s festivities at the Mandan rodeo grounds, former rancher and sheep shearing expert Pete Gietzel fired up the clippers to show the kids how to shear. Around a dozen Suffolk and Rambouillet sheep were brought in for the event, each of them needing their annual trim.

Kids could then ask questions and walk up and touch the wool.

Gietzel, who has been volunteering at Ag Day for around 20 years, says he’s proud to teach kids about farm life.

“It’s kind of like a duty, almost,” Gietzel said. “So, you know, years ago, most kids either grew up on the farm or Grandpa had a farm but now, it’s so many generations away from agriculture that so many of them have never, anything close to this, have they seen.”

The shearing can be a messy job, but it’s important — not just because the wool is a valuable commodity, but because cutting it keeps the sheep cool for the summer and helps prevent them from collecting parasites and disease.