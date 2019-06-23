More than 3.4 million children experience an unintentional home-related injury each year, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Lenny Brewer of Dakota Safety Strategies wants to make sure that safety isn’t forgotten at home.

That’s why he’s gathered safety professionals for the first annual Kids Safety Day in the Park.

One presenter, Dennis Snodgrass, shared a story about his younger sister, Michelle.

In October 2005, he lost her to texting and driving.

Since 2012, he’s traveled from Alaska to New Jersey sharing his sister’s story to warn others about the dangers of distracted driving.

“She was one of those people that always loved meeting people. And so, you know, me and my older sister, Penny, were talking about this, one day, and the fact that she’s still meeting people… she’s just doing it through me now,” says Dennis Snodgrass, Kids Safety Day Presenter.

Other topics covered included basic safety for everything from basic first aid to CPR demonstrations.