Kids take flight in mini-drone sessions offered at Dakota Territory Air Museum

Kids now have the opportunity to take flight at the Dakota Territory Air Museum.

Mini Drone Sessions are being held at the museum in Minot for children ages 8 to 18.

Kids get the chance to take off, maneuver around obstacles and land the small drones, all in a netted area.

One staff member we spoke with says it’s not only fun but a great way to teach kids about aviation at a young age.

“Aviation is going into drones so much more and there’s a lot of different jobs that require you to fly drones and have your own drone license and the earlier you can get them in the better they’re gonna be when they get to the point where they’re trying to make career decisions,” Education Coordinator Samantha Blessum said.

The sessions are Monday, Wednesday and Friday and are limited to two children, in order to maintain social distancing.

They last half an hour, and one little pilot says all of the fun makes the time really fly.

“I like drones and they are really cool,” mini-drone pilot Brady Voeller said.

What’s your favorite part about it do you think?

“That I can just fly them around wherever I want whenever I want really,” Voeller said.

To learn how to register for one of these flying sessions, click here.

