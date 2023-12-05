BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There were some fresh new faces in our state capitol on Tuesday and they weren’t lawmakers.

Bismarck students took over the halls of the capitol as they participated in the Marketplace for Kids.

The Marketplace is an opportunity for students to showcase creative talent and unique business ideas while exercising problem-solving skills.

The young entrepreneurs spent the afternoon presenting their inventions to students and visitors and getting to see and learn about inventions from other students.

Inventions ranged anywhere from homemade dog treats or a dog washing business to an umbrella bike helmet.

“One day I was riding my bike and it started to rain,” said Shiloh Elementary student Alijah Schiermeister. “I put my hood over my helmet, and then I still got soaking wet and cold after that, so that’s why I invented the umbrelmet.”

Students say the marketplace is a great opportunity to get feedback on their ideas. Some of them even say they might make their dreams a reality and sell their product on a larger scale.