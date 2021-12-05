Killdeer Ambulance ask for help identifying truck that hit ambulance, drove away

Killdeer Area Ambulance is asking for help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the department says while they were at the scene of an accident, a truck struck the Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic and Halliday Ambulance unit near mile marker 98 on Highway 22 north of Manning.

The post says the driver didn’t stop and hasn’t called authorities about the crash.

The crew member was not badly injured, but the unit is asking for help identifying that vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 573-4449.

