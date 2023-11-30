DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Some elementary school students from Killdeer are proving that it really is the season of giving.

The toy aisles of Dickinson’s Walmart were flooded with excited kids with pockets full of cash, but they weren’t shopping for themselves.

They’ve spent the past few months hosting bake sales and raising money to shop with a cop.

“Shop with a cop is basically spending our time and money to give kids a Christmas,” said fourth grader Kennedy Wallace.

They take the money they earn and spend it on kids in their community who might not otherwise get Christmas presents.

Students say they love being able to use the money they earn to help a kid in need.

“It’s so fun to be here and the experience, and to be here with our friends, and to help children that don’t get presents like other children do,” said fourth grader Shahkohe Spotted Bear.

Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn has been shopping alongside the kids for three years, and every year, he’s impressed by their generosity.

“Seeing how much effort the little kids put into making sure that somebody out there that wouldn’t have had a great Christmas has a great Christmas, it’s very selfless of them,” said Kuhn. “It’s amazing that they would go out and do that for other kids.”

The program has also created a friendship between law enforcement and the students, and maybe even a friendly rivalry.

After shopping, they go to Pizza Ranch and compete against each other in the game room.

“We all beat the cops, we all beat the cops,” said Wallace. “Yeah totally,” agreed classmate Noah Beaks.

“Every time, we go to Pizza Ranch, and we go race against the cops and we win every time,” added Spotted Bear.

But Kuhn says the students might be exaggerating a bit.

“Well, I remember it differently, but they probably did beat me, so, you know, when it comes to video games, they’re pretty good,” Kuhn said.

And the students at Killdeer Elementary have a message for everyone watching:

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

This is the third year that students have been able to shop with the cops. After the presents are wrapped up all nice, law enforcement will deliver them by hand to the kids who they were shopping for.