New high school coming to Killdeer

Killdeer Public School is adding a new building for its high school students.

Ground has officially been broken on a new building that will be able to hold 800 students in grades 7-12.

The current building is at capacity holding grades K-12.

The superintendent says with being at capacity it is difficult to provide adequate space for daily activities.

“We understand that COVID will end at some point. Most likely we will have another oil boom in our community. When that happens in this particular of Killdeer, we typically see a surge in enrollment in our school,” said Jeff Simmons, the superintendent for Killdeer Public School.

The new school building is set to open fall of 2022.

