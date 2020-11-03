Killdeer Public School under fire after political-themed Halloween decoration

One North Dakota school is under fire for some Halloween decorations.

Killdeer Public School received some heat after a photo was posted to its social media page of a classroom door decorated with the presidential candidates.

The door had both candidates with speech bubbles that read, “Make Halloween Great Again” next to President Donald Trump’s face and “Pick me. Umm…I have umm…Free candy,” next to former Vice President Joe Biden’s face.

“We really feel like it was taken out of context. Clearly, we understand how that can happen. We always have to get better, use these opportunities as learning opportunities,” said Jeff Simmons, the Superintendent for Killdeer Public School.

Simmons says the students decided on the decorations as a parody to the presidential debates.

