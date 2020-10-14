Killdeer senior heading to D.C. for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

According to the CDC, over 100 million people visit an emergency department per day.

With such high demands, the need for medical professionals becomes endless.

One Killdeer Public School senior is already taking the right steps to become a helping hand.

Killdeer Senior Brendon Gibson said, “I never was really the one to fit into the popular groups, or flashy and out there.”

Gibson has found his own way to stand out, and that was through books.

“I guess it was almost in a forceful manner, like well, I guess I need to stick with school so I make it somewhere,” he said.

Standing as one of the top students in his senior class, he’s always hoped to one day become a medical professional.

“I’ve always been infatuated with the human body,” Gibson said.

Over the course of the last few months, Gibson has taken his dreams to the next level.

“I’m an EMT student for the Killdeer area ambulance. I’m able to go work with them, go on calls, respond, do my patient care, but also learn different aspects,” he said.

With opportunities like these, he’s been able to obtain his CNA and other certifications that most don’t have at his age.

Now, he’s even getting recognition on a national level, which threw him for a surprise.

“I get a message that says, ‘Hey, look at this.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to deal with this right now, I’ll look at it when I get home.’ But then, my mom keeps sending more and more pictures and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this might actually be real,'” Gibson said.

Gibson received an invitation to Washington, D.C., for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

A program for high school students around the country who are interested in going into the medical field.

“We go to see innovative, once in a lifetime inventions and public speakers from around the United States,” Gibson said.

It’s a two-day event, where Gibson says it could play a pivotal role in whether or not the medical profession is for him or not.

“I really want to go to make sure this is the right track for me. I want the information and the knowledge to go further. I know what I want to do, but this is ultimately going to tell me, yeah this is what you should do, or this is what you shouldn’t do,” he said.

Either way, his family says they knew Brendon was destined for greatness.

“We’re all so proud of him. We’ve all known since he was little that he could accomplish anything, I mean anything he’s put his mind to he’s done, so we’re so proud,” Gibson’s mom, Shayla Davila said.

Gibson says he’s set to leave in November and will continue putting the pieces together to ultimately save lives in the end.

Gibson’s family has put together a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. To donate: Click Here.