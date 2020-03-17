Kim Herbel out as WSC women’s basketball coach

Live Now
Williston State College women’s head basketball coach Kia Herbel is out at that position, effective immediately.

According to a short news release, the college said, “Kia Herbel, has been relieved of coaching duties. Herbel will continue to work at the college in the role of Outreach Coordinator.”

A search for a new women’s basketball coach at WSC will begin on Monday, March 23.

Kia Herbel was in her fourth season as head coach for the Teton women’s basketball program. 

Before joining WSC, she was the head coach at United Tribes during the 2015-16 season, where she was able to win 18 games on the year with only 6 players on the roster.

Prior to that, Herbel had served as an assistant coach for two years, one each at Bismarck State and at United Tribes Technical College.

During her collegiate career, Herbel played two years for the Tetons under Head Coach Hunter Berg and then was named an All-American at Dickinson State.

