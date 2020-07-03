Kimzey brothers participating in the Mandan Rodeo

From the small town of Strong City, Oklahoma, Sage and Trey Kimzey started on an incredible career path.

“Oh man, I’ve been riding bulls ever since I was little bitty, probably like 4 or 5. Won my first saddle mutton busting when I was 6 so yeah pretty much grew up doing it and here it is,” said Trey.

“Yeah I mean I did all the rodeo events growing up but bull riding was always the one I was the best at and it was always my favorite. The older I got the more gradually I just started kind of focusing on that,” said Sage.

Sage, being the older of the two, has a head start on his brother for the time being.

“I’ve been very blessed, yes. My careers been amazing to this point, six trips to the NFR and six gold buckles and I’m only 25 years old so yeah, my careers been nothing short of just spectacular,” said Sage.

And these two are no strangers to the Mandan Rodeo.

“Yeah this will be my third year in a row actually, so my first year I did pretty good and last year Ole Chad got me down so we’ll see if we can’t get back at him for that,” said Trey.

“Been to Mandan a few times and had some success here so always good to come back,” said Sage.

But this year has been a struggle for all participants. Rodeo events across the county have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t get on a bull from about the seventh of March all the way up until you know a couple weeks ago,” said Sage.

But the 141st Mandan Rodeo is a bright spot on everyone’s seasons.

Trey rode Thursday night and Sage is on deck for Friday, looking to score high and get another win under his buckle.