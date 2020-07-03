Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Kimzey brothers participating in the Mandan Rodeo

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

From the small town of Strong City, Oklahoma, Sage and Trey Kimzey started on an incredible career path.

“Oh man, I’ve been riding bulls ever since I was little bitty, probably like 4 or 5. Won my first saddle mutton busting when I was 6 so yeah pretty much grew up doing it and here it is,” said Trey.

“Yeah I mean I did all the rodeo events growing up but bull riding was always the one I was the best at and it was always my favorite. The older I got the more gradually I just started kind of focusing on that,” said Sage.

Sage, being the older of the two, has a head start on his brother for the time being.

“I’ve been very blessed, yes. My careers been amazing to this point, six trips to the NFR and six gold buckles and I’m only 25 years old so yeah, my careers been nothing short of just spectacular,” said Sage.

And these two are no strangers to the Mandan Rodeo.

“Yeah this will be my third year in a row actually, so my first year I did pretty good and last year Ole Chad got me down so we’ll see if we can’t get back at him for that,” said Trey.

“Been to Mandan a few times and had some success here so always good to come back,” said Sage.

But this year has been a struggle for all participants. Rodeo events across the county have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t get on a bull from about the seventh of March all the way up until you know a couple weeks ago,” said Sage.

But the 141st Mandan Rodeo is a bright spot on everyone’s seasons.

Trey rode Thursday night and Sage is on deck for Friday, looking to score high and get another win under his buckle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Things To Do

Thumbnail for the video titled "Things To Do"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss