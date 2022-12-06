BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Northridge Elementary kindergarten students are getting eight lessons on how to ride a bike starting in March.

According to a news release, the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program is a 24-fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike, and certified curriculum teach training.

It has everything you need to teach kids how to ride a bike, from balancing to actually riding.

MDU Resources provided the funding for the program and was at the school with Governor Doug Burgum where they showed off the bikes for the first time.

“At MDU Resources, our tagline is Building a Strong America®, and we believe that begins with building strong kids. We’re pleased to provide funding to bring All Kids Bike to schools like Northridge Elementary as we believe it is important for kids to get exercise, be well physically and mentally, and understand what it means to have freedom and mobility and learn early in life the benefits of riding bike and doing it safely,” said Director of Communications and Public Affairs at MDU Resources, Cory Fong.

The Executive Director of the Strider Education Foundation, Lisa Weyer said, “The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom. Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach kids to ride a bike, focusing on gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. By teaching bike riding at the entry level in a public school system, we are providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill.”

The program will teach around 75 kindergarten students at Northridge, and with equipment lifespan being up to 10 years, this could impact up to 750 kids.

“This donation from MDU Resources Foundation will provide the kindergarten students at Northridge Elementary an opportunity to learn to ride a bike, MDU Resources has made an impact on our school community by helping provide an innovative experience that we would not otherwise have funding for. The smiles on our students’ faces were priceless. We appreciate their generosity, and our students will benefit from this donation for years to come,” said Sherry Berreth, the PE teacher at Northridge Elementary.