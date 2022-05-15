Girl Scouts are known for earning their badges when they learn a new skill.



They may be in baking, outdoor adventures, or even a media badge, which a troop that visited KX News recently earned when they took a tour of our studio and learned about journalism.

But this weekend, Troop 10028 in Minot earned a badge that arguably outweighs the rest when they worked on their Kindness Campaign.



The day began by planting flowers at the home of an elderly couple.



Then, they moved on to Marketplace Foods where they bagged groceries, carried them out to customers’ cars, and thanks to a sponsorship from FirstLight Home Care, they were even able to cover the cost of some people’s groceries.



Girl Scouts told KX News that they got to see, firsthand, how important and gratifying it is to treat others with kindness.

“Because even though you don’t know them .. doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be kind to them and you should always be kind to people around you,” Annika Davidson said.



Madison Ecker added, “Helping other people can definitely bring a smile to somebody’s face, and even your own if you try hard enough.”

Another way they showed kindness is by handing out free Girl Scout cookies. (Yum!)