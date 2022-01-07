Kindness Knights at Minot Public Library takes off Saturday

Minot’s Public Library is teaching kids how to give back to others.

It’s called the Kindness Knights program and kids in the program take part in clean-up exercises, pumpkin painting and other activities.

It typically takes place at locations around town, but as winter sets in, Saturday’s activities will be held at the library.

“We’re going to be making Valentine’s Day cards for the residents at Edgewood Vista. It’s gonna be a really good time. The Edgewood Vista residents are really excited to receive our cards and our decorations and it’s just gonna be a hoot,” said Children’s Librarian Randi Monley.

Kindness Knights event began last summer and takes place every second Saturday of the month. The event is for kids in second through sixth grade.