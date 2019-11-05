King Arthur expands voluntary recall of all-purpose flour

More King Arthur Flour lot numbers are being recalled. (FDA)

King Arthur Flour announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.).

The recall was due to the potential presence of E. coli 026, which was discovered through sampling.

They said they have not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

They said the Best Used By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 lb. bag. Best Used By date and Lot Code, along with with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is the Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.) from the Best Used By dates and Lot Codes listed below:

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509

Best Used By:Lot Code
12/04/19L18A04A
12/05/19L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
12/09/19L18A09B
12/10/19L18A10A
12/13/19L18A13B, L18A13C
12/20/19L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
12/21/19L18A21A
12/27/19L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
12/28/19L18A28A
01/02/20A19A02B, A19A02C
Best Used By:Lot Code
01/03/20A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
01/05/20A19A05A, A19A05B
01/07/20A19A07B, A19A07C
01/08/20A19A08B
01/09/20A19A09B
01/10/20A19A10B
01/12/20A19A12A
01/14/20A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
01/15/20A19A15A, A19A15B

The 25 lb. bag was only distributed to Costco. Below are the dates and UPC associated with the recalled flour:

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25 lb. UPC: 071012012503 Costco only

Best Used By: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20

