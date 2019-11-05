King Arthur expands voluntary recall of all-purpose flour

King Arthur Flour announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.).

The recall was due to the potential presence of E. coli 026, which was discovered through sampling.

They said they have not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

They said the Best Used By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 lb. bag. Best Used By date and Lot Code, along with with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is the Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.) from the Best Used By dates and Lot Codes listed below:

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509

Best Used By: Lot Code 12/04/19 L18A04A 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C 12/09/19 L18A09B 12/10/19 L18A10A 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C 12/21/19 L18A21A 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C 12/28/19 L18A28A 01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C

Best Used By: Lot Code 01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C 01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B 01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C 01/08/20 A19A08B 01/09/20 A19A09B 01/10/20 A19A10B 01/12/20 A19A12A 01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C 01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

The 25 lb. bag was only distributed to Costco. Below are the dates and UPC associated with the recalled flour:

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25 lb. UPC: 071012012503 Costco only

Best Used By: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20