Kira’s Closet Cleanout in Watford City bringing awareness to child marriage

Kira Noll said, “I’m moving shortly up the hill from my current house.”

Noll is like most people planning to move, getting rid of the old before she’s starting with something new.

“I definitely wanted to make sure I did a good spring cleaning. Get everything out that I wasn’t going to be using later on when I moved into my new house,” she said.

Noll has spent the last few months scavenging through old clothes, kitchen appliances and various other things sitting around the house, but instead of just selling them she thought of something more meaningful.

“I was talking to my sister a little bit actually and she was asking me questions about what are you going to do with your clothes and stuff, and I thought well I definitely don’t want to sell them and she thought, why don’t you donate the proceeds,” Noll said.

She decided to give each item away for a free-will donation toward Girls Not Brides– a national organization bringing awareness and an end to underage marriage.

Noll says it’s something that hits home to her.

“I don’t have any children of my own or anything like that, but I’m around many women, I work with a lot of women. I’ve been in a sorority, a cheerleader, I’ve also been involved with figure skating, so seeing that girls can be held against their will or being made to do something that they don’t want to do concerns me,” she said.

“Every year there are more than 12 million girls who are married under the age of 18. That robs them of their futures and all the choices that they have about what they want to do with their lives and what they want to grow up and be, and we believe every girl deserves if, when, and whom she marries,” VOW to End Child Marriage CEO Clay Dunn said.

To keep things organized, Noll has created a Facebook page, Kira’s Closet Cleanout, where she promotes ending child marriage, as well as the items still up for grabs.

In just a couple of months she’s raised over $2,000 and doesn’t plan to stop there.

“I’m hoping to get to $4,000. I’m really hoping so, but if it’s even more than that then that would be amazing,” Noll said.

To donate and look at items available: Kira’s Closet Cleanout