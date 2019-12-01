Kirkwood Mall Holds Annual Black Friday Parade

Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is over, Santa will be here before you know it.

He’s already at the Kirkwood mall.

Shoppers took a break to watch the 50th Annual Black Friday Santa Parade roll through.

The parade was led by Bismarck High School’s Marching Band.

The Band Director actually played in the original parade 50 years ago, under the direction of his Father in law.

It’s a family tradition that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

“Watching the faces of the people and they all got their phones out and they’re video taping. And then it just brings some excitement and joy. There are people I know that come just for this event. It’s pretty special,” shares band director Bob Peske.

It all came full circle because Peske’s granddaughter continued the tradition, marching in today’s band as the honorary drum major.